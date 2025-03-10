The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Michael Naify's avatar
Michael Naify
Mar 10, 2025

Every day I am dumbfounded by the silence from ANY member of congress or from the State's governors. While there is still some push back by the courts it seems that the ultimate court, the Supreme Court is nearly all in now...

Corporate media is a pathetic joke as well. They have been neutered... Willingly!

It's going to take people power to refocus the attention and spark from the dullards in government to find their courage and support the people IN THE STREETS.

I heard the argument that that is exactly what Trump is waiting for so he can issue a state of emergency. He may do that, but at least WE will have taken some action to put down and fight against this Coup de retardés!

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Sandra Tuttle's avatar
Sandra Tuttle
Mar 10, 2025

Steve wrote, "scream in the street to Trump that “you will dare not do this in our name.”"

YES! This bothers me the most. In fact I am so upset about this I am thinking about not paying my taxes in April, and I have NEVER thought this way.

Scream in the streets? Yep, been to 2 protests in the last month. Going to the next one too.

See you in the streets.

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