Trump has corrupted America beyond recognition

Todd Blanche and Jay Clayton are unfit to serve as attorney general and director of national intelligence. Today, I break down their congressional hearings, Trump's relentless abuse of power, and why the American republic is in peril:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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