The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Trump has corrupted America beyond recognition
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-8:06

Trump has corrupted America beyond recognition

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Steve Schmidt

Todd Blanche and Jay Clayton are unfit to serve as attorney general and director of national intelligence. Today, I break down their congressional hearings, Trump's relentless abuse of power, and why the American republic is in peril:

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