Republicans are calling for retribution after Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts by a New York jury. These senators and members of Congress are ransacking and vandalizing the U.S. judicial system:

RSVP TODAY: A Conversation with Claire Berlinski & Steve Schmidt

This is a reminder that my conversation with Claire Berlinski of The Cosmopolitan Globalist is taking place this Saturday from 10 - 11 am ET. To get more details and to register, click here.

NOTE: This event is exclusive to paid subscribers. For those who aren’t, I hope that you will consider upgrading your subscription in order to join The Warning community for it, and for our forum for commenting and community interaction. While I provide 100% of my daily newsletter content and video commentaries for free, these events are a way for me to offer an added-value benefit and thanks to those who financially support this endeavor. You can upgrade here:

Upgrade to paid