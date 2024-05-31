Trump convicted: what comes next?
REMINDER: A Conversation with Claire Berlinski and Steve Schmidt TOMORROW from 10 - 11 am ET
Republicans are calling for retribution after Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts by a New York jury. These senators and members of Congress are ransacking and vandalizing the U.S. judicial system:
RSVP TODAY: A Conversation with Claire Berlinski & Steve Schmidt
This is a reminder that my conversation with Claire Berlinski of The Cosmopolitan Globalist is taking place this Saturday from 10 - 11 am ET. To get more details and to register, click here.
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Steve I understand what you mean when you claim elections and jury trials are not accepted today in the USA. But, I would argue that the vast majority of Americans do accept both. So, it’s just the one MAGA party who denies accepted results. We must stop referring to them as Republicans…it is a blaspheme of the highest order…these MAGA zealots are not true Republicans, there are the antithesis of Republicans. It would be best if real Republicans had the fortitude to stand up and take their party back…until that time we should only refer to them as MAGAs.
Thank you, Steve. Thank you for reminding us over and over again that even with a guilty verdict for Trump, it isn’t over yet. We must stay vigilant. Because you mentioned governors, let me take this opportunity to say how ashamed I am of Governor Doug Bergum of North Dakota, my home state. How he can debase himself by standing by (familiar phrase) Trump is beyond me. My mother who is 93 and suffers from short~term memory, upon hearing that Dougie was in New York, said that he should come back and actually govern the state. I’m glad I moved to Minnesota last year.