Not so long ago, if there had been a report issued by Dick Durbin the senior senator from Illinois as a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee detailing the abuse of women and children by a private prison contractor working for ICE — the likes of that which was just released — it would have shocked the conscience of the nation and dominated television news coverage.

Of course, America has changed quickly.

These days, the revelations of psychological torture and abject cruelty detailed in such a report will hardly cause a whisper.

Before beginning, I’d like to lay out where I am coming from on this issue.

I believe with my full heart and soul that no matter what, when a vulnerable child sees someone wearing a uniform with an American flag on their shoulder, they should know they are safe.

Period.

CoreCivic is a private prison company, and a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In fact, one of its board members is Thurgood Marshall Jr.

Think about that.

The son of the man who argued Brown v. Board of Education, and was the first Black man to sit on the United States Supreme Court of the United States, is a board member of a company in the concentration camp business.

From the report:

Psychological Harm to Children

The psychological toll of detention on children was evident from Committee staff’s

conversations with multiple families.

One mother described how her nine-year-old began wetting the bed at night—a habit that developed during the family’s detention at Dilley.

A child described a recurring nightmare that developed at Dilley in which a person chased her, and she attempted to leave, but the gates were closed.

Another family stated their children were unable to sleep in part because of constant bright lighting in the rooms.

A mother stated that her 14-year-old child has nightmares about being kidnapped.

C. Top-Down Culture of Cruelty

Families and women detained at Dilley described to Committee staff examples of the demeaning, dismissive, and abusive behavior by Dilley staff, including medical personnel.

Interviews with the detainees suggest that this cruelty was not only condoned but encouraged, and treating families and children with basic respect, dignity, and kindness was discouraged.

Families described how Dilley staff mocked and ridiculed them for making routine inquiries.

One parent reported that guards who are perceived as “too nice” are scolded by supervisors and told to be harsher. A guard told the parent: “You only have three rights here: drink, sleep, eat.”

Parents and children described staff intentionally eating candy, pizza, donuts, and cookies in front of the children, who are prohibited from having any treats.

One child described a guard slowly eating a lollipop in front of detained children “on purpose” to make them “feel bad.”

Multiple families reported that guards entered rooms without knocking, including while residents were changing.

Families described night guards intentionally stomping loudly through the unit, waking children, and then laughing in the hallway.

One parent asked a nurse whether their allergy medication — which causes drowsiness — could be administered at night rather than during the day. The nurse responded that “this isn’t your home” and ignored the request.

The same family reported being told by staff that they “don’t have rights as migrants.”• Families described children being yelled at for eating in the wrong location or for ordinary play.

D. Poor Quality Food and Water and Expensive Commissary Items

Multiple families described to Committee staff inedible food and being forced to purchase edible food and potable water.

One family reported finding worms and a fingernail in their food. Several families said their children refused to eat facility meals entirely.

One parent stated their six-year-old child had only eaten bread and mayonnaise for 14 days, refusing the unfamiliar food he was offered.

A family from Peru, detained for 13 days, reported their children experienced upset stomachs and sleep disruption. Because the children could not tolerate the facility food, the parents were forced to regularly purchase packaged instant noodles from the commissary to ensure they ate.

Detained families and women also raised concerns with Committee staff about water quality, describing the tap water as tasting terrible and being undrinkable. Families purchased water from the commissary instead and stated that, at one point, a case of 24 water bottles cost $30.00. Multiple individuals identified the high cost of commissary items—including water, additional food, and medical supplies—as a significant and ongoing financial burden.

E. Lack of Educational Opportunities for Detained Children

Under current family detention standards, children are required to receive one-hour of instruction in core subjects such as science, social studies, math, and English Language Arts.

Committee staff documented no evidence that the facility was meeting these basic education standards.

Middle-school- and high-school-age children uniformly stated they were not receiving an education at Dilley.

Elementary- and high-school-age children stated that they do not regularly attend the “school” at Dilley because age-appropriate educational materials are not available.

One 16-year-old described the education offered at Dilley as “drawing in coloring books,” which was not appropriate for students his age.

Several children also described their academic progress prior to detention. One 14-year-old had been enrolled in honors courses and an Advanced Placement class. Another mother said her children were “stars” in school before detention, where they now no longer regularly attend

What are the lyrics to Lee Greenwood’s Trump anthem again?

“I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free.”

This report is appalling.

It is a national disgrace, and it cannot be ignored.

This evil must be brought to heel.

There is no compromise possible with it.

It is unacceptable, and it is un-American.

It cannot be tolerated, which is why I have written about the urgent moral necessity of winning these political campaign in November that will determine if the abuse of children in America by the government continues.

I urge you to read this report.

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