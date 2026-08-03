The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Joan Serkin's avatar
Joan Serkin
1h

This entire administration and its criminal members do only one thing well, cruelty. It appears to be what they enjoy the most. You know how much their boss loves being cruel.

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ssimpson renewsystems.org's avatar
ssimpson renewsystems.org
2h

WHAT A DISGRACE. GOOD GOD. THE CRUELTY.

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