The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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John D.'s avatar
John D.
Jul 18Edited

It looks like Senator Marsha Blackburn will be joining her low IQ buddy Tommy Tuberville as one of this nation’s governors.

Despite the fact that Blackburn opposes equal pay laws for women, she has consistently won the female vote in Tennessee. That’s quite a steep dive into stupidity.

The road to catastrophe has many pavers.

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Jul 18Edited

“America’s allies would question whether the United States could still be relied upon as the anchor of the democratic world.”

Sorry Steve, that ship has sailed! They no longer question whether we could be relied upon—they’re heading for the exits—led by Canada.

Germany and France have decided they could live with or without us, while we’re seeing most of allies dumping treasuries and making security and economic agreements without US involvement.

When Trump says the world no longer laughs at us and they respect us more than ever, he’s right about one thing—they aren’t laughing. It’s more like mocking, sneering and just having utter contempt for us.

A recent survey of our most important allies in Europe and around the world found that the citizens believe China is a better ally than the US. I guess that’s what happens with needless tariffs that are crippling economies, daily threats to invade. Extortion to find dirt on political enemies, while trying to steal their resources, and openly mocking their democracies while supporting the most right-wing parties around. IMHO…:)

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