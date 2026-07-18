What does anyone believe would happen if the properly elected leaders of the United States — chosen by the American people in a free and fair election — were prevented from taking office by a conspiracy of MAGA fanatics who refused to accept the verdict of democracy?

There’s nothing mysterious about the answer.

The road ahead has a name. It’s catastrophe.

The Constitution isn’t merely a legal document. It’s a peace treaty between 340 million Americans who have agreed to settle their political differences with ballots instead of bullets, elections instead of insurrections, and law instead of force.

The peaceful transfer of power is the indispensable act that makes all the others possible.

Remove it, and everything else begins to fail.

If the lawful winners of a presidential election were denied the offices to which the American people elected them, the republic would enter the gravest constitutional crisis in its modern history.

Financial markets would likely collapse under the weight of unprecedented uncertainty. Investors don’t reward constitutional chaos. They flee from it.

America’s allies would question whether the United States could still be relied upon as the anchor of the democratic world.

America’s adversaries would celebrate.

The legitimacy of every institution would be challenged.

The authority of the government itself would be contested.

Anyone who imagines such a crisis would remain confined to courtrooms, congressional chambers, or television studios is indulging a dangerous fantasy.

It would spill into the streets.

There would be fear.

There would be anger.

There would almost certainly be violence.

There would be mayhem.

There would be destruction.

History has shown repeatedly that when constitutional governments lose the ability to transfer power peacefully, political conflict rarely remains political for long.

The restraints that preserve civic peace begin to weaken.

Extremists become emboldened.

Rumor overwhelms fact.

Conspiracy replaces evidence.

Political opponents become enemies.

The space for compromise disappears.

This isn’t alarmism. It’s history.

Americans sometimes forget how unusual their republic is.

For nearly two and a half centuries, power has changed hands, not because armies prevailed, but because citizens accepted the verdict of elections.

That tradition is one of the greatest political achievements in human history.

It’s also remarkably fragile.

Democracy isn’t tested when your side wins. It’s tested when your side loses.

Every candidate who seeks high office has an obligation that extends beyond victory.

Every voter has one as well. If your candidate loses, you accept the result when it’s been lawfully determined under the Constitution.

You fight the next election.

You persuade more voters.

You make a better argument.

You don’t attempt to nullify the decision of the American people.

There’s no patriotic justification for preventing duly elected officials from assuming the offices to which they’ve been chosen.

There’s no constitutional exception that allows a defeated faction to substitute its will for the will of the electorate.

There’s no democratic principle that survives once elections become optional.

This is why January 6 was so consequential.

It wasn’t merely a riot.

It was an assault on the constitutional principle that political power in the United States changes hands through law rather than force.

It failed.

Photo credit: Alex Kent

The republic endured, but survival should never be mistaken for invulnerability.

The lesson of history is unmistakable.

Constitutional republics don’t usually collapse all at once.

They weaken when enough people convince themselves that the rules apply only when they approve of the outcome.

The American experiment has survived because generation after generation accepted a proposition larger than party.

The Constitution comes first.

Always.

The presidency belongs to whoever lawfully wins it.

Always.

The peaceful transfer of power isn’t negotiable.

Ever.

That’s not a Democratic principle.

It isn’t a Republican principle.

It’s an American principle.

If we abandon it, we will discover too late that what we dismissed as procedure was actually the foundation of our peace.

The road to catastrophe isn’t paved by a single event. It’s built one act of constitutional indifference at a time.

The road away from catastrophe is simpler.

Honor the Constitution.

Respect the verdict of the American people.

Defend the peaceful transfer of power.

Because once a free people decide that elections no longer settle political disputes, someone else eventually will — and history teaches that “someone else” rarely arrives carrying a ballot box.

Today’s episode of "Dead Air" is coming at you harder and faster than a Blue Angels flyover at a Florida Beach. Dean Blundell and I tackle Pentagon Pete's plans to provide gender-affirming care to the troops, the ex-wife of the ICE agent who shot and killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero exposing him as a violent loser who should never have been given a gun. Plus, Tara Palmeri joins to discuss Todd Blanche's humiliation in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Epstein survivors. Oh, and did you see Sen. Jon Ossoff's masterful takedown of DNI nominee Jay Clayton? Brought to you by The Save America Movement.

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