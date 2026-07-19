Two more Americans are dead.

That fact stands apart from politics. It can’t be explained away by speeches, obscured by patriotic slogans, or redeemed by presidential bravado. Two American families have entered a fraternity of grief that no one chooses to join. Their loss is permanent. The decisions that led to it demand scrutiny.

This is Donald Trump’s war.

No one compelled him to widen this conflict. No one forced him to make the judgment that military escalation best served the national interest. Those were presidential decisions. In the American system, the authority to commit military force carries with it the obligation to answer for the consequences. Every commander in chief owns the wars he begins, and every commander in chief owns the burden of explaining why Americans are asked to fight, to bleed and, sometimes, to die.

The first duty of a president isn’t to sound resolute.

It’s to exercise judgment.

Strength without judgment is recklessness.

Power without strategy is waste.

Military force without a clearly defined political objective isn’t a strategy. It’s an event.

Donald Trump has long confused confidence with competence. He mistakes impulse for decisiveness, escalation for strength and destruction for success. That may satisfy a political audience. It doesn’t satisfy the demands of statecraft.

War is indifferent to political performance.

The enemy also makes decisions.

That’s the first lesson of military history, and the one this administration appears least prepared to accept. The United States possesses unmatched military power, but it doesn’t possess the power to dictate how an adversary responds. Every strike invites a countermeasure. Every escalation creates new risks. Every battlefield expands beyond the intentions of the leaders who opened it.

The indispensable questions should have been answered before this war widened.

What’s the objective?

What’s the strategy?

What political outcome justifies the sacrifice of American lives?

How does this end?

The American people deserve answers that extend beyond declarations of resolve. They deserve a strategy that connects military action to a realistic political objective. They deserve leaders who understand that the purpose of military power isn’t to demonstrate strength. It’s to secure peace on terms that advance the nation’s interests.

Pete Hegseth has failed that test alongside the president he serves.

The secretary of defense occupies one of the gravest offices in the republic. His responsibility isn’t to perform toughness before television cameras, or reduce war to a contest of slogans. His duty is to provide sober counsel, challenge dangerous assumptions, anticipate enemy responses, and do everything possible to protect the men and women entrusted to his care.

That’s what civilian leadership demands.

War isn’t a television production.

It isn’t a campaign rally.

It isn’t an opportunity for political branding.

War is measured in military funerals, rehabilitation hospitals, lifelong disabilities, and folded flags presented to families whose lives have been altered forever.

No serious strategist should assume that a determined adversary will absorb American military action without seeking opportunities to retaliate. A widening conflict increases the danger to American service members, diplomatic personnel and other U.S. interests abroad. The precise form that retaliation may take can’t be known in advance. The responsibility of leadership is to anticipate that reality before ordering the next escalation — not after Americans have already paid the price.

This is where competence matters.

Not in the confidence of a presidential speech.

Not in the applause that follows a declaration of strength.

Not in the number of targets struck.

Competence is measured by whether American lives are protected, whether military action serves a coherent strategy, and whether the nation emerges more secure than it was before.

Those are the standards by which history judges presidents.

The office of the presidency is the greatest public trust ever bestowed by a free people. It grants one individual the authority to send young Americans into mortal danger. No responsibility in our constitutional system is more profound. None requires greater humility. None permits less vanity.

History is unmoved by rhetoric.

It asks only a handful of questions.

Was the country safer?

Was the cause necessary?

Were the sacrifices justified?

Could wiser judgment have prevented the loss?

Those questions aren’t answered at campaign rallies.

They’re answered in military cemeteries.

They’re answered in rehabilitation wards.

They’re answered in the quiet grief of Gold Star families.

Two more Americans are dead.

The burden of proof belongs to the men who led them into this war.

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth have yet to carry it.

Two American service members are dead and a third is missing after Iranian ballistic missiles and drones slammed into a U.S. base in Jordan. Today at 11 am ET, Ken of The Ken Harbaugh Show, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance and I break down how the ceasefire unraveled, what CENTCOM's escalation means for the troops still in the region, and where this war goes next, as “Secretary of War” Hegseth stays focused on what really matters: testosterone screenings for the troops. Don't miss it. Brought to you by The Save America Movement.

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