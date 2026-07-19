The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J P's avatar
J P
Jul 19

Netanyahoo suckered trump into a war with Iran with the idea that they were ‘two weeks away from having a nuclear weapon’. Previous presidents knew this to be false. Trump fell for it hook, line and sinker.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
Jul 19

This regime functions like a reality television show. The plot lines are established weekly to coincide with the news cycle and the stock market.

Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture