The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Mark's avatar
Mark
Jul 5Edited

These men are scum of the earth.

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Vicki's avatar
Vicki
Jul 5

This commentary, along with the photo, are profound in all ways known to our human experience over time. How and where do we stand under a dark cloud?

Thank you.

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