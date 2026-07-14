The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John D.'s avatar
John D.
Jul 14Edited

ICE in Maine shot a young man in front of his daughter. He’s dead and he was not even the man they came for. Eventually they’ll come for you and me, whether through incompetence or by design.

Approximately 30 percent of the people in the United States are MAGA, which is similar to the number who supported Hitler in Germany in the 1930s. You know where this leads.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Anthony j. Santo's avatar
Anthony j. Santo
Jul 14Edited

A little harsh Steve. There are many Democrats willing to fight their hardest against the Trump regime and its evil works. I think they are due recognition. Schiff, Raskin, Warren, Sanders, Mamdami and so many other outspoken enemies of MAGA and Christian nationalism must be promoted and encouraged to continue their hard work. Often, accentuating the positive accomplishes far more than emphasizing the negative.

Reply
Share
21 replies by Steve Schmidt and others
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture