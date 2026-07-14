This is a true story based on actual events.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, first elected to office in 1975, who believes himself to be a political genius, recruited the 80-year-old governor of Maine to run against the 79-year-old MAGA incumbent, while a group of silver spoon leftists recruited a prep school oysterman with a giant SS Nazi Totenkopf tattooed on his chest for the job.

Do you know these names?

Jamie Davis. A Louisiana farmer.

Scott Colom. A Mississippi prosecutor.

Dr. Annie Andrews. A South Carolina pediatrician. (If you missed my conversation with her last week, here it is. Hope you’ll listen to what she has to say.)

Seth Bodnar. A Green Beret who graduated from West Point, became a Rhodes Scholar, and went on to lead the University of Montana.

Clockwise from top left: Jamie Davis, Scott Colom, Dr. Annie Andrews, Seth Bodnar

Each is an exceptional individual and a person of the highest character.

Each has a proven track record.

Each has courage, determination and integrity.

Three are Democrats, and one is an independent (Bodnar).

Two are black, one is a woman, and one is a Green Beret combat veteran, who graduated first in his class at West Point.

Each of them is in a winnable race. They deserve the support of the Democratic National Committee and the adjacent party committees.

This is a perfect illustration about the importance of the suppressed DNC autopsy report of which there are functionally two parts. One is about politics, and the other is about forensic accounting.

It’s estimated that between $5 billion and $8 billion dollars will be spent on Democratic candidates by Democratic donors in the 2026 cycle. The notion that the people who are charged with the fiduciary responsibility that comes with running the Democratic Party can credibly claim they don’t have the resources to adequately fund US Senate races in Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Montana is ridiculous.

Spare me.

The waste is astounding.

All of it is built on an economic model that rewards the placement of television advertising that reaches fewer people with each passing day. Enormous commissions drive decision-making on expenditures that are better spent in myriad ways other than network-affiliated advertising, which most people watch without ever seeing a commercial.

Aside from live audience television, which is sports- and local news-focused, and has a mostly old audience, there’s no audience for the ads that billions are spent on, while most of the United States is beggared by the Washington decision-makers.

The greatest outrage over the disenfranchisement of so many by so few at the helm of the party is that the Democratic Party no more belongs to them than the White House belongs to the disgusting Trump family.

It belongs to the people.

It should be guided by the indomitability of Barbara Jordan who said:

My faith in the Constitution is whole; it is complete; it is total. And I am not going to sit here and be an idle spectator to the diminution, the subversion, the destruction of the Constitution.

Of John Kennedy who said:

Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.

Of Franklin Roosevelt who said:

The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.

Of Barack Obama who said:

There is not a black America and a white America and Latino America and Asian America; there's the United States of America.

Across those four states the combined Democratic vote in 2024 was roughly 2.5 million people.

In the southern states of Louisiana, South Carolina and Mississippi, there are more than 4.02 million black Americans. They don’t deserve to be abandoned behind a descending cotton curtain of racial discrimination and malice by a national party of which they are the very beating heart and soul just under six years after the death of John Lewis, four months after the death of Reverend Jesse Jackson, and 25 days after the opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

The Democratic Party must take an American stand on the issues that matter most in the places that matter the most.

The Democratic Party must rise in the South and Mountain West, or make room for a coalition partner that can win elections in a moment when winning requires not just victory, but the victory of men and women of character to swear an oath to the Constitution of the United States, who mean what they say and say what they mean.

It’s inexcusable and the cost of it all will be measured in millions of lives in some of the poorest and most desperate places on earth after four years of institutionalized Trump cruelties that were laid over 80 years of compassion and faith in the most elemental concepts of human dignity. They’re all gone now.

Elections have consequences, and because the fascists won, Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and within the past week Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, are dead.

Scores have been beaten and scores of thousands abused in one form or another by the lawless American government that dared to send federal agents bearing subpoenas to the doors of New York Times reporters for scratching the surface on Trump’s insanity over the most corrupt object and transaction in the entire history of the United States — the Qatari gift of a personal flying palace to Donald Trump, which is unfit to fly the president of the United States.

The Democratic Party is either a national party or it’s not.

There are cracks in the glass in Mississippi, and at the end of the day, the strategy must be guided by a moral proposition worth fighting for.

There is an old Irish idiom: is this a private fight or can anyone join?

It’s time to join the fight and support these candidacies, but more importantly, demand the Democratic Party be a national party again.

There’s no one who seems more isolated than the hapless Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s most sheltered man.

He trudges from his rent-controlled Brooklyn apartment to Penn station to Union station via Amtrak en route to his Senate office, hideaway, Senate gym, dining room and a few fundraisers, and then back home again.

It’s unfair to say he’s estranged from a country he doesn’t know, doesn’t care about and doesn’t represent because, in the end, he never knew it or cared to get to know it.

If he did he would appreciate the moral necessity of opening a voting rights headquarters near Medgar Ever’s house and another in Neshoba County, and in every corner of Mississippi.

He would appreciate the obligation and delight in meeting it when he went to Mississippi, and said looking up to Fannie Lou Hamer, “We may be late, but the great Democratic Party is here, and we ain’t leaving until we raise the victory banner.”

But he won’t because him and his leadership team don’t have the wherewithal to organize a daily response to the Trump chaos, while being surrounded by hundreds of journalists.

They’re incompetent, feckless and weak.

The United States is in the middle hours of a decade-long crisis that is building towards a terrible conclusion.

Look around.

How could anyone believe otherwise?

We aren’t prisoners.

We’re citizens.

These exceptional candidates deserve not just support, but encouragement and thanks.

I admire them, and will do what I can to help them as best one person can.

Together, we can do a great deal to breathe air into the sails of good causes and good men and women who are ready to help this nation recover and get moving again.

America deserves a Democratic party that is young and faithful, full of energy and ideas, thoroughly American, built from the ground up, standing for ordinary folks across a vast republic whose lives, dignity and voices matter.

When Democrats reach out and give those good Americans a voice and the respect they deserve amazing things will happen.

This is what these four candidates understand.

Sometimes when people look at candidates they do so though a cynical prism. What do they want? What’s in it for them?

With regard to these four patriots they simply want to serve.

We should join the cause.

John McCain used to say there was absolutely nothing better than a good fight.

This is a good fight that you can — and should — join.

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