The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Crickett Kerrebrock's avatar
Crickett Kerrebrock
Jul 12

Lovely tribute Steve.Thank you.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
Jul 12

Great respect goes to our patriots

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