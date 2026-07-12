Doug Mills/The New York Times

The government came for the reporters.

Federal agents arrived at the homes of The New York Times journalists Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager, and Eric Schmitt with subpoenas because they reported on the conduct of the president of the United States.

Read that sentence again.

Federal agents.

At the homes of journalists.

Julian E. Barnes.

Eric Lipton.

Tyler Pager.

Eric Schmitt.

Don’t forget Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post. Federal agents searched her home and seized years of reporting equipment and source material.

Don’t forget Don Lemon. Don’t forget Georgia Fort. They were arrested while reporting in Minnesota, prompting widespread First Amendment objections from press-freedom organizations.

Different cases.

Different legal theories.

Different exercises of federal power.

One unmistakable pattern.

The government is moving ever closer to the practice of journalism itself.

This isn’t a media story.

It isn’t a leak story.

It isn’t another partisan spectacle.

It’s a constitutional story.

Full stop.

The First Amendment was never written to protect journalists.

It was written to protect the American people from government.

The founders understood something every generation must learn again.

Power hides.

Power resents scrutiny.

Power fears exposure.

Power almost never announces that liberty is ending.

It advances one justification at a time.

One subpoena.

One search warrant.

One seizure.

One arrest.

One frightened source.

One intimidated reporter.

One knock at the door.

That’s how free societies become less free.

The story that produced these subpoenas is itself extraordinary.

Air Force One isn’t a luxury, a toy, a flying palace, or another indulgence for the vanity of a president.

It’s a military aircraft. It carries the commander in chief. It carries the constitutional authority of the presidency.

It’s built to preserve the continuity of the United States government under the gravest imaginable circumstances.

It’s among the most powerful symbols of the American Republic, and it belongs to the American people — not to the temporary occupant of the Oval Office.

The American people therefore have an absolute right to know every fact surrounding the acceptance of an extraordinary aircraft from the ruling family of Qatar for presidential use.

Every security concern.

Every engineering concern.

Every constitutional question.

Every condition.

Every promise.

Every conversation.

That isn’t curiosity. It’s citizenship. It’s self-government.

Journalists did what they were supposed to do. They investigated. They reported.

The government answered with subpoenas. The administration says these actions are directed at leaks rather than reporters.

The American people are entitled to judge that explanation for themselves. They should judge it against the larger pattern.

Search warrants.

Reporting materials seized.

Subpoenas.

Expanding leak investigations.

Reportedly increasing reliance on polygraphs inside parts of the national security bureaucracy to identify officials speaking with the press.

Healthy governments answer questions. Confident governments rebut criticism.

Governments consumed with discovering who spoke instead of answering what was said reveal something fundamental about themselves.

That’s why this is a constitutional event.

The First Amendment protects more than publication. It protects the process by which truth reaches the public.

Break that process and self-government begins to fail.

There’s one final point.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is scheduled for later this month.

This isn’t an ordinary year.

There’s nothing ordinary about federal agents appearing at the homes of reporters.

There’s nothing ordinary about search warrants executed against journalists.

There’s nothing ordinary about reporting equipment being seized.

There’s nothing ordinary about the cumulative pressure these actions place on a free press.

The annual ritual should give way to constitutional seriousness.

The White House Correspondents’ Association exists for a purpose greater than hosting a dinner. It exists to defend the independence of the White House press corps.

Situations like this reveal whether institutions understand why they exist.

The Democratic Party faces a test as well.

Its leaders should make a simple pledge. No aircraft accepted under these circumstances should ever become Donald Trump’s personal property.

Not after his presidency.

Not at a presidential library.

Not in a private museum.

Not anywhere.

The presidency is a public trust. Its symbols aren’t private trophies.

Every generation inherits the Constitution. No generation owns it.

Every generation decides whether to defend it — or explain why it failed to do so.

The government came for the reporters.

History will remember what happened next.

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