The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Dan Sescleifer's avatar
Dan Sescleifer
Jul 12

They are definitely willing to do anything to win and exert their power and dominance. What they don’t understand, is that we are willing to do anything to stop them. I like our chances,

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Mark's avatar
Mark
Jul 12

Every Generation thereafter will question the current generation, "Why did you let this evil go on, when you had plenty of stops to prevent it?"

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