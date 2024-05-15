The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Marc Blackwell's avatar
Marc Blackwell
May 15, 2024

What a grim outlook to wake up to. The things that are correct in this writing are irrefutable. There are too many to list. The OUTCOMES, namely Ukraine’s demise. War in Europe. Trump’s re-election. Each of these has a glimmer of hope that you’re throwing into the toilet. I think you need a break Steve, (and who doesn’t)?

We cannot walk away in defeat, unready, or unwilling to fight to the last breath. Those frightening blue suits with red ties must not, cannot become our future. CAN NOT. MUST NOT.

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Gisele Dubson's avatar
Gisele Dubson
May 15, 2024

If Biden had stepped down for any other candidate, that person would’ve lost to Trump. Biden is the only person to have beaten Trump. He will do so again.

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