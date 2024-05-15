There are 500,000 Russian soldiers/criminals mobilized and ready to attack Ukraine, and the Ukrainians have no more reserves.

The price for the MAGA Congress and its Putin fetish is about to come due. It will be paid in Ukrainian blood. Closer to the front, the European democracies know what lies ahead. They are preparing for war. The other day, I was part of a conversation — mostly listening, actually — of college students and a few parents talking about European study plans in the next year or so. They seemed oblivious.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin must be ecstatic knowing America’s speaker of the House and senior US senators are sitting in a Manhattan courtroom watching daytime porn play out in a trial that is having no impact politically on the accused felon and former president, who stands ready to appease his delusions and ambitions.

Here in America we are 174 days away from tragedy. It is coming, and cannot be stopped. Either Trump will win the election and President Biden will concede, which is what would happen if it were today…

OR



Trump will lose and the MAGA/GOP party will refuse to concede, which will trigger the most acute crisis in the United States of America since 1860.

One incredible aspect of it all is that the executive editor of The New York Times doesn’t even think it is a major story. The danger is here, and yet for most, it is invisible. That is the evidence of the collapse of journalism in America. We have arrived at a despicable hour.

The truth and the lie stand equal in the public square. Insanity is political rocket fuel. Cynicism is a gift. Shamelessness is the core talent necessary to get to the top.

The race that is unfolding is not the one being covered, and therefore the volatility ahead, which is predictable but mostly unseen, will unspool dramatically, suddenly and surprisingly.

The Biden campaign is failing. It is losing. The strategy of the campaign is not aligned around reality. There is not going to be a day ahead — not in June, July or August, and not in September and October — when the American people are swept up in a wave of gratitude and appreciation for the great Biden economy, the Chips and Science Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This is a dangerous delusion, and it will bring Trump back to power.

The Biden coalition of 2020 has collapsed, and it will not be restored.

The winning hand 174 days from now is not a pro-Biden coalition, but rather an anti-Trump coalition. The intensity of the danger must be made so vivid that it overwhelms the weakness of the weakest incumbent president running for re-election in the modern era. The greatest tragedy of it all is that everyone can see it coming, but is afraid to speak up because of the mob that constantly swirls about, policing any deviations from the party line.

President Biden was supposed to be a transitional figure, but because he wants more, there is a profound danger of Trump’s return. The Biden campaign wanted for Trump to be his reelection opponent, as surely as Kevin McCarthy architected Trump’s resurrection. The president was hoping for a tomato can opponent, but he didn’t crush MAGA when he could have.

The consequence is that Trump is leading. He is ready to take power with a plan for the demolition of the US civil service, the deployment of the US military against the American people, giant deportation camps, the creation of a police state to fill them and the imprisonment and punishment of political opposition.

The worst part about all of it is that at an hour during which inspiration and leadership are urgently necessary, there is an absolute incapacity to communicate from the White House from behind the presidential seal, the vice presidential seal and the White House press secretary’s podium. This isn’t just unacceptable. It is an absurdity and a deeply offensive one.

Here is the vice president of the United States:

It’s not working.

Biden is losing.

Trump is winning.

Putin is advancing.

Ukraine is retreating.

Anti-semitism is spreading like wild fire around the world.

European countries are preparing for World War III, and the American media covers the Trump trial like a royal wedding.

A great crisis is building, and whether you can see it or not, feel it yet or not, it is surely coming. When it arrives it is going to change everything.

The furies are building again, and the fates are revealing a new road. We are already upon it, and there is nothing left to be done about all the things that could have happened to prevent it. It is too late now.

History will judge this moment with brutality. The one thing that should never be said when the era is recalled from some distant time is that no one could see it coming. The truth is everybody knew, and most people didn’t care.

What a tragedy. What a shame.

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