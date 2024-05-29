The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Eric's avatar
Eric
May 29, 2024

Everyday I feel like this country is on a runaway train heading towards a gorge where the bridge has been destroyed. It’s in plain view what will become of the train. There are spectators. The spectators are either cheering for the train to be destroyed and its passenger’s killed and the other half simply spectating thinking somehow the train will make it across the gorge with no bridge. Is there any measures being taken to save the ill fated train?

The group that believes the train will cross the gorge with no track(democrats) just sits by and hope it makes it.

The other group are cheering on the destruction ahead (Trumpers)

Trumpers just say they deserve it and are fighting to get the best view of the wreckage. They are all fighting to get recognition for helping to destroy the train.

Then there are the ambivalent group ( moderates republicans, conservative republicans, progressive democrats, racial minorities, gays, religious minorities and dreamers. It’s in their best interests to save the train but are too busy bickering among themselves to do anything about saving the train, not seeming to understand that once that train is destroyed, it’s gone and they have no shelter for what’s to come.

Call it the Soul Train, because it is the soul of our nation on that track heading for that gorge.

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SwitchBug
May 29, 2024

Brilliant Steve. My husband and I gag every time we make a donation in answer to one or two of the 75+ emails we get from Democrats daily (no exaggeration). They want my money but don’t even bother to tell me what they’re about or even where they’re from. It infuriates me that DeJoy is still running the postal service and Wray is still at the FBI with an election fraught with danger coming in less than six months. And don’t even get me started on weak sperm Merrick Garland and empty suit Chuck Schumer. I look forward to seeing Jill Biden on The View today and hopefully Joy Behar will ask: Can Joe actually find the men’s room? I’m sending them money, I’m rooting for them but you’re so right….don’t be that guy (or gal) has become their mantra.

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