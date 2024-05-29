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Some people are born to roll over and say “yes.” Unfortunately, there is a career of stunning possibilities for the weak, craven and ‘go along to get along’ types that are so ubiquitous across Washington, DC. The spineless face few impediments along their slither to the top of American politics, where standing for nothing and staying quiet have become qualifications to speak the truth anonymously when the media calls.

Let us ponder the quote below from Politico that gave anonymity to a perfect representation of the pack of fools currently losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump and his gangsters in waiting.

You don’t want to be that guy who is on the record saying we’re doomed, or the campaign’s bad or Biden’s making mistakes. Nobody wants to be that guy,” said a Democratic operative in close touch with the White House and granted anonymity to speak freely.

Indeed.

NOBODY WANTS TO “BE THAT GUY.” Think about that. Does that sit right by you? Do you like being petted on the head by cynical functionaries who, despite lacking the sinister and menacing nature of their MAGA rivals, make their ascendancy possible with a potent mix of denial, softness, cluelessness and cowardice?

The most amazing aspect of the cloistered dishonesty on display is how profoundly ineffective it is at controlling the conversation that the denialism is aimed at preventing. In fact, it has the exact opposite effect. It creates panic, and raises the pressure inside a proverbial pressure cooker higher and higher — until there is an inevitable explosion.

There are six major events that will unfold over the next 160 days that will make it difficult for the army of anonymous and incompetent Democratic strategists to keep lying to each other, the media, voters and the president about his political standing.

The CNN debate is 29 days away.

The Trump VP announcement will take place within the next 47 days.

Trump and his vice presidential candidate will speak to the nation from the RNC convention in 51 and 50 days respectively.

President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak from the DNC convention in 86 and 85 days respectively.

After that, there will be 11 days to Labor Day, and then 64 to Election Day, with first votes being cast 30 days prior.

Time is running out, and disaster is coming closer.

Somewhere out there is the anonymous Democratic strategist who is no doubt well pleased with himself after saying the quiet part out loud. Today, he’ll be on the phone with the “White House,” and I guess everyone will lie to each other about how great things are going lest anyone “be that guy.”

There is a moment that is barreling down the track, coming hard and fast.

It will go like this:

ABC News…

NBC News…

CBS News…

CNN…

MSNBC…

…is now projecting that [Joe Biden/Donald Trump] has been elected president of the United States of America.

All the denial in the world won’t push this moment back. If Trump’s name fills in the blank, there is another thing we should all grasp now before it is too late.

Whatever Trump has done over the last nine years will barely register against what he is ultimately remembered for.

Everything past will be remembered as a short preface to the main event, which is surely coming. How could it not? Forgetting is always fatal, and human beings can’t seem to remember much of anything together for very long. If we did, Trump wouldn’t be in a position to win the presidency if the election were tomorrow, which he would.

Remember though, keeping a secret.

No one wants to “be that guy.”

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