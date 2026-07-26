The Democratic National Committee is failing every person reading these words.

You should be very angry about it because that failure is neither providential nor pre-ordained. It’s a choice — like Trump — and it’s killing the United States of America.

Literally.

The great moral test of this generation is over MAGA and the American fascism it has curated and brought to power. It must be opposed relentlessly, aggressively, consistently and effectively.

The Democratic Party, which has lost two out of three presidential elections to the most prolific liar on Earth since Hitler and Goebbel’s last breath, isn’t measuring up and meeting the moment, to say the least.

The MAGA Republicans have more than $128.5 million cash on hand compared to the Democratic National Committee, which is more than $2 million in debt. It’s also on track to spend exponentially more money on politics in Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Marianas, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa than across Mississippi and Louisiana, both of which have great US Senate candidates.

It’s unacceptable.

The DNC is terribly led by Chairman Ken Martin. A sign of the political ineptitude of both Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries is their inability to deal with what must be dealt with.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin (Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

This can no longer be ignored after a stunning New York Times report published today. Actual Democrats might be in a better position if the national party was run by three monkeys and ChatGPT.

Consider this amazing passage from the story, written by Shane Goldmacher and Reid J. Epstein:

The Democratic Party is so short on cash that leaders at its headquarters have undertaken a new gambit to mask the severity of the problems: asking vendors not to send bills until after the midterm elections.

Or this:

Mr. Martin’s fraying nerves are showing. In a pique of frustration in early July, he threw his phone at the desk of a junior aide while upbraiding the person. The phone-tossing incident resulted in a formal complaint to the D.N.C.’s human resources department. The fallout from the phone-throwing episode was described by half a dozen people familiar with the incident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal party matters. None of them witnessed the encounter, and there was some dispute over how aggressively the phone was tossed. Mr. Martin was said to have thrown the phone at the desk, rather than at the aide.

No doubt he missed whatever he was throwing at.

Personally, I’m sick of the tolerance for losing and the Democratic Party mediocrities, careerists and hustlers who can’t, won’t, and will never stop losing because deep down they’re simply doing what they’re good at: losing.

The problem is that we’re losing the country because it isn’t being properly defended by the institution that’s built to stand up to MAGA and be for something better.

It’s one of the foremost tragedies of this whole era. It’s deeply true and very real.

No doubt the Tate brothers’ legal defense fund will have more cash than do the DNC coffers as you’re reading this — which isn’t good. At all.

Winning is all that matters in this moment. The Democratic Party is poorly led at a political level when it can least afford to be.

We are all in trouble because of it.

I’m sick and tired of it.

How about you?

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. Pvt. Isabella Gonzales. Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton. Lt. Angel S. Rampersad. Four service members died in Iran-linked attacks, then had their names quietly stripped from the Pentagon’s official casualty count. Now, even as their deaths get buried, Trump is weighing a “massive attack” on Iran, bigger than anything the U.S. has launched so far. Today at 11 am ET, Ken of The Ken Harbaugh Show, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance and I honor their sacrifice, and break down where this war goes next. Don’t miss it.

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