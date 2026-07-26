The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
7d

OMG thank you for putting this out in front of us. We have felt it. Every time we see a post on social media of the DNC asking for money, the first thing our brains kick out is “What the hell have they done….NOTHING”.

I individually donate to candidates, but trying to justify donating to the DNC feels like throwing my money down a black hole instead of placing it where it will do some good.

The very first time I saw Ken Martin speak after he got the job I thought “Uh oh”! Wow.

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mary M keymer's avatar
mary M keymer
7d

Steve sick and tired doesn't even begin to describe how I feel about my party. I could scream .

I give to a lot of candidates but I no longer give to the party itself. i get mail every week pleading for money from the party . i throw it in the garbage. They are hopeless . I used to give to them all the time. Until Schumer Jeffries and Martin step aside I don't see me giving to them . Do you think it would help if I did send them money ? I would if it will help us get out of this mess we are in. I don't know what the right thing is anymore.

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