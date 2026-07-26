MAGA's best ally? The DNC
PLUS: Iran war update with Steve Schmidt, Ken Harbaugh & Malcolm Nance TODAY at 11 am ET
The Democratic National Committee is failing every person reading these words.
You should be very angry about it because that failure is neither providential nor pre-ordained. It’s a choice — like Trump — and it’s killing the United States of America.
Literally.
The great moral test of this generation is over MAGA and the American fascism it has curated and brought to power. It must be opposed relentlessly, aggressively, consistently and effectively.
The Democratic Party, which has lost two out of three presidential elections to the most prolific liar on Earth since Hitler and Goebbel’s last breath, isn’t measuring up and meeting the moment, to say the least.
The MAGA Republicans have more than $128.5 million cash on hand compared to the Democratic National Committee, which is more than $2 million in debt. It’s also on track to spend exponentially more money on politics in Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Marianas, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa than across Mississippi and Louisiana, both of which have great US Senate candidates.
It’s unacceptable.
The DNC is terribly led by Chairman Ken Martin. A sign of the political ineptitude of both Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries is their inability to deal with what must be dealt with.
This can no longer be ignored after a stunning New York Times report published today. Actual Democrats might be in a better position if the national party was run by three monkeys and ChatGPT.
Consider this amazing passage from the story, written by Shane Goldmacher and Reid J. Epstein:
The Democratic Party is so short on cash that leaders at its headquarters have undertaken a new gambit to mask the severity of the problems: asking vendors not to send bills until after the midterm elections.
Or this:
Mr. Martin’s fraying nerves are showing. In a pique of frustration in early July, he threw his phone at the desk of a junior aide while upbraiding the person. The phone-tossing incident resulted in a formal complaint to the D.N.C.’s human resources department.
The fallout from the phone-throwing episode was described by half a dozen people familiar with the incident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal party matters. None of them witnessed the encounter, and there was some dispute over how aggressively the phone was tossed. Mr. Martin was said to have thrown the phone at the desk, rather than at the aide.
No doubt he missed whatever he was throwing at.
Personally, I’m sick of the tolerance for losing and the Democratic Party mediocrities, careerists and hustlers who can’t, won’t, and will never stop losing because deep down they’re simply doing what they’re good at: losing.
The problem is that we’re losing the country because it isn’t being properly defended by the institution that’s built to stand up to MAGA and be for something better.
It’s one of the foremost tragedies of this whole era. It’s deeply true and very real.
No doubt the Tate brothers’ legal defense fund will have more cash than do the DNC coffers as you’re reading this — which isn’t good. At all.
Winning is all that matters in this moment. The Democratic Party is poorly led at a political level when it can least afford to be.
We are all in trouble because of it.
I’m sick and tired of it.
How about you?
1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. Pvt. Isabella Gonzales. Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton. Lt. Angel S. Rampersad. Four service members died in Iran-linked attacks, then had their names quietly stripped from the Pentagon’s official casualty count. Now, even as their deaths get buried, Trump is weighing a “massive attack” on Iran, bigger than anything the U.S. has launched so far. Today at 11 am ET, Ken of The Ken Harbaugh Show, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance and I honor their sacrifice, and break down where this war goes next. Don’t miss it.
OMG thank you for putting this out in front of us. We have felt it. Every time we see a post on social media of the DNC asking for money, the first thing our brains kick out is “What the hell have they done….NOTHING”.
I individually donate to candidates, but trying to justify donating to the DNC feels like throwing my money down a black hole instead of placing it where it will do some good.
The very first time I saw Ken Martin speak after he got the job I thought “Uh oh”! Wow.
Steve sick and tired doesn't even begin to describe how I feel about my party. I could scream .
I give to a lot of candidates but I no longer give to the party itself. i get mail every week pleading for money from the party . i throw it in the garbage. They are hopeless . I used to give to them all the time. Until Schumer Jeffries and Martin step aside I don't see me giving to them . Do you think it would help if I did send them money ? I would if it will help us get out of this mess we are in. I don't know what the right thing is anymore.