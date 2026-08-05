The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Jennifer Hill's avatar
Jennifer Hill
3h

Has anyone ever told you that you’re an amazing writer?

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1 reply by Steve Schmidt
John D.'s avatar
John D.
3h

All of these oligarchs are scum of the earth.

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