The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Anthony j. Santo's avatar
Anthony j. Santo
6dEdited

Wars enrich the richest and as the rich become obscenely wealthy they see themselves as demigods with no limits on fulfilling their desires. People become commodities and concern for them vanishes in the heady air of profits beyond imagination. All of these horrible developments create a nightmare scenario. I submitted the following to my local paper as a "guest essay."

Nothing is more illustrative of the terrible consequences of the growing wealth gap in our country than the deteriorating and unsafe housing so many Americans are forced to suffer in.

The following quotes are from a column, “The housing crisis you’re not hearing about - quality,” by Todd Swanstrom:

“Most lower-income families…rent or buy homes that are so deteriorated…that they have become affordable.”

“They live in homes with unsafe wiring, damaged roofs, leaky plumbing, dangerous mold and uncomfortable temperatures that threaten their health and safety.”

“A report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia pegged the total cost of needed repairs for all occupied housing units in the United States at $198.4 billion in 2024; $4.6 billion of this total would be needed to address the needs of lower income households lacking the resources to fund their own repairs.”

The current net wealth (I refuse to call it worth, these men are worth nothing in the true sense of the word) of Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) is $725.1 billion, Larry Page (Google) $263.2 billion, Jeff Bezos (Amazon) $243.2 billion. https://www.forbes.com/real-time-billionaires/

This means anyone of these men could afford to repair all of these homes, greatly improving the lives of millions and still have a net worth in the billions of dollars.

Democratic Socialists are not trying to destroy the incentives of the capitalist system, but they do want government tax policies that would require the ultra wealthy to pay their fair share. That fair share could be used as interest free loans or flat-out grants to help needy Americans live in safe and comfortable homes, access health care, and educate and properly clothe and feed their children, at the same time, growing the economy and creating meaningful jobs. In the long-run taxes could be lowered as an educated and healthy population will not have to rely on government programs to survive. It could be used to re-fund USAID and help sick and starving men, women, and children around the world.

In the end, the rich would also benefit as our country and others would be stable and war far less likely. But then, so many billionaires make their money through government spending on the military. The military-industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned would take money from spending for the public good, diverting it to the military, is alive and well and destroying our nation and world. Too many billionaires are willing to risk living in an unstable and violent world for the privilege of having more than they could ever spend. They are willing to support a wannabe dictator, a man who promised peace and delivered a catastrophic war of choice in the Middle East, a man who assembled the most corrupt and incompetent cabinet in our history, to keep the current economy working in their favor.

“We the people” in America will have the chance to begin to right the terrible consequences of the national and global wealth gap this November 3. Let’s do it.

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
6d

Ready for more. I know Lindsey was a war hawk. He never saw me a war he couldn't immediately start over some false pretense.

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