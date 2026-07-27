News broke over the weekend that Alex Holder, a documentary filmmaker, had been making a film about Lindsey Graham called “Lindsey’s Game.” Holder had been afforded extraordinary access to the dead senator, an attention whore who spent his days vandalizing the world.

The film will no doubt spotlight Graham’s ceaseless freneticism and manic tail-chasing as he flits about the world like Flat Stanley, a two-dimensional man who lacks the depth to see complexity, culture and history.

‘Flat Lindsey,’ a peripatetic traveller with a title, an iPhone and a suitcase full of vanities, insecurities and secrets, thought he was a statesman. He was really a clown playing a deadly game. The whole world is about to see how sick that game is.

I have no doubt whatsoever this forthcoming documentary about Lindsey Graham will be as disturbing a horror film that has ever been made.

I also have no doubt about the reaction to what’s coming.

People will be genuinely horrified by the carelessness, flippancy, and arrogance with which America’s rotten political leaders send America’s young men and women into harm’s way. In an era during which nothing shocks this will shock the conscience of the nation.

The scenes captured between Lindsey Graham and foreign leaders will be bone-chilling. It will send George Washington, who warned of foreign entanglements in the same speech he warned about the dangers of political parties, spinning in his crypt like an Iranian centrifuge.

The descriptions of Lindsey Graham’s work and his physical and intellectual slovenliness weren’t the least bit surprising to me because I spent much time with the doughy court jester and sidekick from the cradle of American secession and racial animus, but you deserve a taste of MAGA gluten for your breakfast this morning.

According to The Wall Street Journal story, Graham tells the film crew after the US began strikes on Iran in February:

Look what we’ve done here. I almost cried. How long have we been pushing this? I talked to Trump this morning, he’s jacked. [Trump then said] ‘Best thing I have ever done.’ He loves blowing stuff up.

He told Holder that “this was a game,” and that he thought it was so bizarre that a senator from South Carolina had a closer relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman than anyone in a Democratic or Republic administration.

Graham also told Holder that if his movie was a success, he could take credit for it. If it turned out bad, Graham told him:

I’ll just call you a bunch of Communists and raise lots of money.

This is going to be a loon-behind-the-curtain film that’s going to do for MAGA and the Republican Party what Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle” did for the meat-packing industry. It will expose the rot, corruption and derelictions completely.

What the world will see is a vapid and lonely man playing with a Lego set — except it isn’t. In this movie, the world burns for real.

Lindsey Graham was the smallest of men.

Thankfully, there was a microscope around to record the insanity that will soon leave the American people slack-jawed.

I promise.

When this come out it will create a national ‘holy shit’ moment that registers in ways that people won’t see coming.

At some level, it’s a real-life version of Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day.”

You’re about to find out the truth about how America goes to war. It’s so much more appalling and stupid than you can possibly comprehend.

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