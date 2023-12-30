Jason Smart explains why Ukraine’s future matters in the United States
Jason Smart, a correspondent from the Kyiv Post, joins me for the latest edition of The Warning podcast. We talked about what life is like in Ukraine, where the Ukraine-Russia conflict goes from here, and why the United States' support matters. Watch here, or you can also do so on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast platform:
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The chrostian nationalists dont care about babies! Or raped women or pregnancy emergencies. Abortion is a potent emotional issue being used by powerful people to maintain and enlarge their power over your lives for their own good, not yours. And it started way back when there was a realization that black/brown citizens might finally be waking up to their own power. Read Rachel Maddow’s book Prequel about nazism in the highest realms of US gov jn the early 20th century. Exact script as today; just change the names.
It was so painful to listen to this podcast, which I heard in the wee hours on Spotify. Democrats should run ads in red states publicizing Russia's crimes. Hearing about children being raped to death couldn't help but encourage popular support for Ukraine. Love of babies--that's supposed to be why they oppose abortion. Here's a chance to make those empty words mean something.