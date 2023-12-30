The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Charlotte Miller's avatar
Charlotte Miller
Dec 30, 2023

The chrostian nationalists dont care about babies! Or raped women or pregnancy emergencies. Abortion is a potent emotional issue being used by powerful people to maintain and enlarge their power over your lives for their own good, not yours. And it started way back when there was a realization that black/brown citizens might finally be waking up to their own power. Read Rachel Maddow’s book Prequel about nazism in the highest realms of US gov jn the early 20th century. Exact script as today; just change the names.

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enoonmai enoonmai's avatar
enoonmai enoonmai
Dec 30, 2023

It was so painful to listen to this podcast, which I heard in the wee hours on Spotify. Democrats should run ads in red states publicizing Russia's crimes. Hearing about children being raped to death couldn't help but encourage popular support for Ukraine. Love of babies--that's supposed to be why they oppose abortion. Here's a chance to make those empty words mean something.

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