Congressman Ro Khanna pictured during a visit to Turmus Ayya near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, July 9, 2026 (Reuters)

The dignity of the United States is real.

It resides in the power of its institutions, the authority of its laws and the respect commanded by those who represent the American people abroad.

When an American member of Congress travels on official business, he carries more than a title. He carries the constitutional authority of the United States.

That authority was treated with contempt in the West Bank.

Congressman Ro Khanna was confronted and detained at gunpoint for hours by violent Israeli settlers while conducting an official investigative visit. Israeli soldiers stood by with an indifference that conveyed something deeply troubling: that the intimidation of an American congressman was a trifling matter.

It was an affront to the dignity of the United States.

Every American should be enraged by it.

Ro Khanna is one of the finest members of Congress.

He’s an iconoclast in a sea of sock puppets and generic mediocrities. He’s principled, effective, intellectually independent and courageous.

I admire and respect him greatly.

One of the reasons I do is because we disagree on important matters.

Respectful disagreement between serious people is one of the great virtues of democratic life. It tests assumptions, sharpens arguments and enlarges understanding. A person can leave such an exchange more certain of his principles, more aware of their limits, and more respectful of the person sitting across from him.

That has been my experience with Ro Khanna.

He thinks for himself.

He speaks plainly.

He acts from conviction.

Washington has produced too few men and women of his character. If there were more of them beneath the Capitol Dome, the country would be stronger, its politics would be healthier, and the American people would be better served.

What happened to him in the West Bank demands the strongest condemnation.

The violent settler movement has become a source of terror, lawlessness and disgrace.

Its extremists attack Palestinian civilians, seize land, destroy homes and spread fear under the protection or indifference of authorities who possess the power to stop them.

Their conduct is barbaric.

Their ideology is fanatical.

Their contempt for law and human life places them on the opposite side of the same coin as violent Palestinian terrorists.

The causes they invoke are different.

The methods reveal the same moral corruption.

Both sanctify grievance.

Both glorify domination.

Both regard innocent people as instruments.

Both make peace more distant and bloodshed more certain.

Israel has every right to defend itself from terrorism.

Palestinians possess the same human right to live free from terror, humiliation and violence.

The Netanyahu government has failed that test.

Its alliance with extremists has damaged Israel’s democracy, weakened its standing, and inflicted tremendous harm upon the United States.

America has invested billions of dollars each year in Israel’s security. It has supplied weapons, diplomatic protection and strategic support. It has stood with Israel through war, terrorism and isolation.

That friendship carries obligations.

Israel must respect the United States.

It must respect its institutions.

It must respect the elected representatives of the American people.

An armed extremist who points a weapon at a United States congressman conducting official business challenges more than one man. He challenges the authority of the country that sent him.

The soldiers who tolerated it dishonored the alliance.

The government that permits such forces to flourish damages the friendship upon which it increasingly depends.

Israel needs its American friends.

It needs them now more than ever.

Friendship, however, requires candor. Loyalty requires judgment. Respect requires reciprocity.

The United States must speak clearly.

What happened to Ro Khanna was intolerable.

The violent settlers responsible should be identified and held accountable.

The conduct of the Israeli soldiers present should be investigated.

The Israeli government should provide a full explanation and a formal apology to Congressman Khanna and to the United States.

American dignity requires a response proportionate to the offense.

Ro Khanna went to the West Bank to see, listen and investigate.

He did his duty.

He represented his country with seriousness and courage.

His country must now defend the dignity of his office and the authority of the United States.

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