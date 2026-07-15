The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Marsha's avatar
Marsha
Jul 15

Cut off the money to racist settlor conlonislIsrael..says this of Jewish woman.

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Geoff's avatar
Geoff
Jul 15

But they will not be held accountable. We know this

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