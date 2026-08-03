Donald Trump Is Going Down

Donald Trump's war with Iran continues to deteriorate. I break down Trump's endless lies, foreign policy failures, and why the American people must put a check on his power in the midterms.
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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