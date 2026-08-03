The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Donald Trump Is Going Down
0:00
-8:02

Donald Trump Is Going Down

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Steve Schmidt

Donald Trump's war with Iran continues to deteriorate. I break down Trump's endless lies, foreign policy failures, and why the American people must put a check on his power in the midterms.

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