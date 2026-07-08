Donald Trump has never been weaker

Donald Trump is at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, where he continues to alienate U.S. allies, while fawning over Turkish strongman Tayyip Erdogan. I break down Trump’s mental incontinence, and why he must be checked this November:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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