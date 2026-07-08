The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Donald Trump has never been weaker
0:00
-8:40

Donald Trump has never been weaker

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Steve Schmidt

Donald Trump is at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, where he continues to alienate U.S. allies, while fawning over Turkish strongman Tayyip Erdogan. I break down Trump’s mental incontinence, and why he must be checked this November:

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