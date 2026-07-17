The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FVera's avatar
FVera
Jul 17

Such an outstanding post. I can still see Spencer Tracy’s and Burt Lancaster’s faces in my mind’s eye saying the words you quote in your post. It was powerful. I talk to almost everyone I come in contact with about the ICE murders. Every American should be up in arms about this. This innocent people are gone. Their families will never see them again and for absolutely no reason. What the hell? You say we aren’t Nazi Germany, but aren’t we? If the arm of the president can kill with impunity in the streets of our country, how would you describe us then?

Reply
Share
8 replies
Peter Wood's avatar
Peter Wood
Jul 17

Last night, I watched the Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. Rep. Jim Himes and Andrew Weissmann discussed tRump's deranged speech about our elections. They both said that he is setting the stage to seize ballots in places like Georgia when he looses in November. I tossed and turned all night, thinking about this terrifying possibility.

Reply
Share
39 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture