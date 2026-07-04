The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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BARBARA GREER's avatar
BARBARA GREER
Jul 4

I no longer recognize my country..

Civics classes in public schools should be the order of the day..our youth is clearly not getting American history at home..so what are we celebrating today? Our past? Our future? Certainly not our present..

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Roemer McPhee's avatar
Roemer McPhee
Jul 4

"I saw that single white star on an American tank, and it looked like salvation."

-a French freedom fighter, World War II

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