The decision by The New York Times to publish an op-ed by Yahya R. Sarraj, the Hamas-appointed mayor of Gaza, on Christmas Eve 2023 beggars belief.

The unfettered propaganda from the “mayor” of Gaza is a grotesquerie that indicts the fecklessness of the NYT leadership and evidences the ideological madhouse described with perfection from the inside by James Bennet in The Economist, and through the resignation letter of former NYT reporter Bari Weiss.

The publication of a Hamas official lamenting the destruction caused by a war begun by a barbaric attack against Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists, while omitting the war crimes is an act of misconduct against the truth that rivals any ever committed by the Grey Lady. Sarraj’s immoral drivel rose, in an instant, to a peerage of ignominy and disgrace only matched by the wickedness and dishonesty of Walter Duranty’s reports denying Josef Stalin’s mass murder in the Ukraine. Then, like now, The New York Times has become captive to an ideology that assaults truth and strips away the ability to discern it.

Of course, the publication of weapons-grade Hamas propaganda, which makes no mention whatsoever about why much of Gaza has been pulverized, cannot be understood outside the madness documented thoroughly, unimpeachably and without rebuttal by James Bennet. Bennet was fired by The New York Times for publishing an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton. I shared my reaction to Bennet’s extraordinary account of the disintegration of sanity at the NYT here:

The truth about The New York Times Steve Schmidt · December 15, 2023 James Bennet is the epitome of what an American journalist and editor should be —and must be again — in a world where all around us an illiberal tide is rising. Bennet spent his career at The New York Times and The Atlantic, before returning to the NYT to edit the Opinion section, reporting dir… Read full story

Before continuing, it makes sense to slow down a bit and absorb the situation in full. The New York Times reporters melted down following the publication of Cotton’s op-ed. The “paper of record” descended into ideological chaos and absolute anarchy as it held a witch hunt to fire an editor for publishing the words of a Republican senator stupidly calling for the deployment of military force to quell riots in Minneapolis. The rationale for the insanity was supposedly the grave risk imposed by Cotton’s words to reporters who were covering the events, by other reporters whose most dangerous activity of the day is stepping over a curb or imbibing too much with sources at a DC book party, celebrating access in the name of journalism.

The NYT-Hamas op-ed is indecent, dishonest and ludicrous. It is defined by its glaring omissions, which render it something more than journalistic garbage. If it were to be read in a vacuum 25 years from now, it would seem that Israel had attacked the beautiful city of Gaza and its vast cultural heritage for no reason whatsoever. The attack is described as if it is Warsaw in 1939 from the Polish perspective.

There was no mention whatsoever about Hamas embedding itself into every nook of civilian infrastructure, including at the al-Shifa hospital, where scores of hostages were taken on October 7. The hospital sat above a vast warren of underground bunkers, tunnels and military bases, all built for a singular purpose, which, unsurprisingly, was also omitted from the propaganda nonsense.

The purpose, of course, is the destruction of Israel and the Jewish people. The Hamas charter is specific and singular about this point. What does “from the river to the sea” mean? According to the ADL, it means the following:

It is an antisemitic slogan commonly featured in anti-Israel campaigns and chanted at demonstrations. This rallying cry has long been used by anti-Israel voices, including supporters of terrorist organizations such as Hamas and the PFLP, which seek Israel’s destruction through violent means. It is fundamentally a call for a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, territory that includes the State of Israel, which would mean the dismantling of the Jewish state. It is an antisemitic charge denying the Jewish right to self-determination, including through the removal of Jews from their ancestral homeland.

The NYT op-ed makes no mention whatsoever of the fact that Hamas is holding 129 hostages, including nine Americans, and using many as human shields to protect the leader of Hamas, the murdering terrorist and criminal Yahya Sinwar.

The NYT op-ed makes no mention whatsoever about the terror attacks launched from Gaza on October 7, 2023, at all.

The NYT op-ed makes no mention whatsoever of the mass rape and sexual assault of Israeli girls, mothers and grandmothers.

The NYT op-ed makes no mention whatsoever of Hamas terrorists firing automatic weapons into the genitalia of Israeli girls, mothers and grandmothers at point blank range.

The NYT op-ed makes no mention whatsoever of Hamas terrorists slaughtering and butchering young people camping out at a music festival.

The NYT op-ed makes no mention whatsoever of an attack that marked the worst attack against Jews since the Holocaust, which is simultaneously denied and celebrated by Hamas and their Iranian patrons, who are also not mentioned whatsoever. The hidden hand remains hidden.

Why?

The NYT did not publish a civilian account of suffering from the war zone. They did not choose to highlight the cost of the war on a population yoked to Hamas by proximity and occupation. They did not give voice to Palestinian suffering.

Instead, they chose to give Hamas a voice and let their poison spread. They let the killers play victim on Christmas Eve.

Shameful doesn’t begin to describe it. The NYT is as broken as it gets.

When assessing America’s broken institutions and the obliteration of trust between the American people and so much of the American media the debacle at the NYT needs to be fully understood. Were the Grey Lady a ship, she would be foundering.

Perhaps the best way to assess them is through the language Churchill used long ago:

“… found wanting…”

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