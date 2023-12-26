The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Dec 26, 2023

Steve, while I mostly agree the NYT’s is the epitome of hypocrisy, and nothing more than a legacy of lies, I would also point out that they have been publishing Israel’s point of view as well, since the war began.

My issue isn’t that the NYT’s publishes idiots like Cotton, but they also “legitimize” his point of view as well as terrorists and Trump’s fantastical tales, without any counterpoint or clarifications when these people regurgitate lies.

Many pundits have political experts have been arguing about free-speech, hate speech and acceptable speech for years. While every voice should be heard, those same voices shouldn’t be given a bully pulpit to disseminate lies, propaganda and misinformation with impunity.

This all goes back to our college campuses where free speech is infringed upon, as controversial figures are either allowed to speak unchallenged, or being boycotted and silenced.

This is the wrong approach. While Harvard and Penn were allowing hate speech to prevail with impunity, Dartmouth held forums where different points of view were heard. This alleviated much of the vitriol and angst that Jews and Muslims felt were directed at them.

H.L. Mencken once said, “complex problems have simple, easy to understand, wrong answers.” However, sometimes the simple answer is the right one.

Instead of giving controversial people and arguments free rein, and a bully pulpit; provide a counterpoint. Someone to speak for the other viewpoints. The NYT’s should have dual op-Ed’s if it truly wants to remain neutral. College campuses shouldn’t allow controversial figures to speak unchallenged, and instead, have debates where both sides can have a bully pulpit and a discussion can follow.

Dartmouth had the right idea and it worked. Perhaps, the “so called” adults in the room should start acting like adults, and not the children they educate.

Just some thoughts...:)

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Patrick P's avatar
Patrick P
Dec 26, 2023

I hate it when I backtrack and criticize a country for retaliation after a horrific attack on their civilian population. However, Israel has not only gotten their pound of flesh but has taken over the whole butchers market and destroyed it with their indiscriminate bombing. Israel is no longer fighting a just war. They have crossed the line and are using tactics being used by Putin in Ukraine. I can not in good conscience critize Russia and not Israel for using the same tactics of carpet bombing and killing indiscriminately. Israel is losing support for their country with their tactics. It no longer looks like a just cause, It looks like a massacre.

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